Lawton Girl Scouts hosts cookie rally

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Girl Scouts from kindergarten through 12th grade filled the gym at Cleveland Elementary on Saturday morning for their cookie rally.
The Girl Scout Cookie Rally has been going on for about 10 years and it is a big party held to get the girls and their families excited about cookie season.
On Saturday, the girls participated in various activities that work on sales, money management, community service and learning about the cookies.
This year they added in a cooking contest, where participants used Girl Scout cookies to make sweet treats.
“Cookie sales start for us the twenty-eighth," said Lawanda Threats, Girl Scout cookie chair. "As soon as the girls get the cookies they can start selling, but the official start date is February the first. So we’re going to be doing individual sales first, and then the fourteenth of February is when you’ll see us out and about at different booth sale sites.”
Threats said you can also download the cookie locator app to find out where you can go to buy Girl Scout cookies starting February 14.
