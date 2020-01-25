Lawton man arrested after police find $1 M worth of meth in his vehicle

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man is facing decades in prison after police say they found just over two pounds of meth in his car and home.
Officers pulled over Gabriel Godfrey on Wednesday for speeding.
They say he told them he had something they needed to know about in his center console
Police say it turned out to be 961 grams of meth, just over two pounds.
They later searched Godfrey's home and found more meth and scales.
The drugs have a street value of nearly $1 million dollars.
Godfrey is charged with five felonies including aggravated trafficking.
His bond is set at $500,000.
