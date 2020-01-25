Leadership group tours Fort Sill’s Monti Hall

January 24, 2020 at 8:34 PM CST - Updated January 24 at 8:34 PM

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Covering Fort Sill, where Leadership Fort Sill members got to tour Monti Hall Friday.

The leadership program is designed for mid-grade Department of the Army Civilians to help them get a better understanding of how things work at the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill.

Through their tour of Monti Hall Friday, they also got a hands-on look at the simulators used to train.

“It gives me a better understanding or a better perspective of what the military and the war fighters really do," said Teena Figueroa, supervisory human resources specialist.

The eight-month program meets monthly at host brigades, directorates, and units.

