LHS students prepare for ethics bowl

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton High School students are preparing for the Ethics Bowl next month.
They have a regional competition coming up with a chance to go to the national championship in April at the University of North Carolina.
Lawton High is currently the only school in Lawton that has an Ethics program.
On Saturday, students debated a variety of controversial topics for four hours, with a championship round at the end.
Senator John Montgomery, Representative Daniel Pae, Lawton officers, teachers, and both active and retired military made up the judging panel.
“It’s a great opportunity for kids to get to express themselves about topics that usually they’re told not to talk about and/or don’t get the chance to talk about it, because they’re never allowed to be in that position," said Alan Prater, a teacher at Lawton High School. "Some people don’t value teenagers’ opinions. This is a great chance for them to show what our future is going to look like with these students.”
“My favorite part of this class is probably really getting involved in the issues, really getting the research in, so that when you go out there you bring up the points that nobody else is thinking of right there," said Brayden Johnson, a student at Lawton High School. "I think, I think that’s really what I’m in it for, love this kind of stuff.”
Over 30 students competed in the practice round on Saturday.
The regional competition will be on February 8.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.