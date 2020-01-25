No one hurt in Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - No one was hurt in a car crash in Lawton that tipped a car on its side.
That happened around 10:30 Friday morning just south of the Lawton Central Mall on 2nd Street.
Police say an SUV was pulling out of the mall parking lot heading south on 2nd when a white van heading east on F failed to stop at the stop light and hit the SUV.
That caused the SUV to tip on to its side.
The road was closed for about 45 minutes.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.