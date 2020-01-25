Retirement ceremony held for Lawton’s assistant police chief

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Friends and co-workers gathered Friday for the retirement ceremony of Lawton’s assistant police chief.
Rusty Wright has been with the department for the last 33 years.
He's been on patrol, special ops and in several other parts of the department before taking on the role of assistant chief.
He says he’s sad to leave, but has a lot of things planned.
“I think the weird thing is I’m retiring but I still enjoy coming to work. I do, this has been one of the best jobs I’ve ever had, but it’s time to go," said Wright.
He says he plans to play with his grandkids and travel in his camper.
Captain Ron Seratte will be taking Wright’s place as Assistant Chief.
