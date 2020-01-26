Lawton Police Sgt. C.H. Brazzel laid to rest

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Hundreds gathered in downtown Lawton this afternoon for the funeral of Lawton Police Sergeant C.H. Brazzel.
Brazzel passed away Monday morning, after a crash in east Lawton.
He served on the Lawton Police Department since the 1970s.
Saturday, family, friends, and several law enforcement agencies and first responders from across the state gathered for Sgt. Brazzel’s service at Central Baptist Church.
“It means a lot to us to be able to do this for CH Brazzel,” said Sgt. Timothy Jenkins with the Lawton Police Department. "He was a very valuable police officer, not only for the Lawton Police Department, but for our community, as well. Even other agencies, other cities where he performed police work, would go down and work OU games, and things like that and make those connections with other departments. It means a lot for us to be able to do this. So, by the family having us and allowing us to be a part of his day, means a lot for LPD.
LPD is planning a candlelight vigil to honor Sergeant C.H. Brazzel, following his death on Monday. It is scheduled for February 6, which would have been Brazzel’s birthday.
Exact details and a time for the vigil are still being worked out.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.