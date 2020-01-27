We are tracking nice weather for today with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances are possible anytime after 10PM this evening. During the early morning tomorrow rain showers will primarily be off to the north and east. Rain to snow mix is possible for counties along I-40. There could be a little slushy mix on the roadways tomorrow morning off to the north. Central Texoma will see a cold rain, which will stick around through most of the morning and afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be very chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds tomorrow will be very strong out of the north at 20-30mph with gusts up to 40-50mph.