FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a cold, wet Tuesday with some wintry weather just to our north.

Temperatures will fall in the afternoon with 30s northwest and low 40s elsewhere, along with gusty north winds to 30-35 mph. A bit of wet snow may mix in closer to I-40 but little to no accumulation expected. Rain totals of one half inch to three quarters of an inch possible, heaviest in southwest Oklahoma. Showers will end tomorrow evening and lows will drop to near 30 by Wednesday morning as clouds starts to move out of the area.