FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: a cold, wet Tuesday with some wintry weather just to our north.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After such a nice Monday, tomorrow will be quite the opposite.
Increasing clouds this evening and tonight with scattered showers developing after midnight. Temperatures will be in the low 50s at 9PM and upper 40s by morning. An area of low pressure will move right down the Red River tomorrow and periods of rain will continue into the afternoon. The most widespread rain will be near and north of the Red River with scattered showers south.
Temperatures will fall in the afternoon with 30s northwest and low 40s elsewhere, along with gusty north winds to 30-35 mph. A bit of wet snow may mix in closer to I-40 but little to no accumulation expected. Rain totals of one half inch to three quarters of an inch possible, heaviest in southwest Oklahoma. Showers will end tomorrow evening and lows will drop to near 30 by Wednesday morning as clouds starts to move out of the area.
Expect increasing sunshine Wednesday afternoon with highs near 50. Another storm system will bring clouds and a slight chance of showers Thursday. Temperatures will also be chilly and stay in the 40s. By Friday into the weekend, the sun will dominate and temperatures will warm up. We could hit the upper 60s Sunday and Monday before another storm system moves into Texoma.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
