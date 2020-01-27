LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Temperatures will slowly fall now, thanks to the sun setting. We can expect mostly clear skies however a few areas of patchy fog could develop in southeastern counties of Texoma (Jefferson, Montague, Clay, Young & Jack counties). Fog will lift by mid tomorrow morning and temperatures will rise into the mid 30s to the upper 50s around lunchtime! Thanks to ample sunshine tomorrow, highs will climb into the mid and upper 60s!
A surface low will pass through late Monday evening and clouds being to develop after 6PM with rain activity also increasing between 10-11PM. Instability, which helps fuels thunderstorms, looks low so a few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out during the early morning hours of Tuesday across southern Oklahoma & north Texas. A lack of cold air will help drive to see central Oklahoma and southward with just rain! Rain will begin to fill in most of southwest OK by morning so grab the umbrella, rain jacket & boots because rain showers do last well into Tuesday afternoon! By Tuesday evening, rain will have moved off to just southeast Oklahoma and completely out of our viewing area late in the evening. Rain chances are near 60% north of the Red River. High temperatures in the upper 40s.
An upper level ridge begins to develop for Wednesday and we’ll see normal temperatures with highs in the low to mid 50s. This ridge quickly moves eastward as we’re tracking another low to move through Texoma. While there is still some disagreement in the medium range models as to the exact placement of this low, however both agree enough where little moisture returns bringing us low rain chances in our western counties on Thursday. This low provides an opening for cold air to enter into Texoma, highs are back in the upper 40s.
On Friday a weak cold front moves through the viewing area but little impacts are going to be felt. High temperatures in the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies. The weekend is looking dry and mild with above average temperatures! That’s all thanks to a large ridge of high pressure building to our west.
Have a great week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
