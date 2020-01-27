A surface low will pass through late Monday evening and clouds being to develop after 6PM with rain activity also increasing between 10-11PM. Instability, which helps fuels thunderstorms, looks low so a few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out during the early morning hours of Tuesday across southern Oklahoma & north Texas. A lack of cold air will help drive to see central Oklahoma and southward with just rain! Rain will begin to fill in most of southwest OK by morning so grab the umbrella, rain jacket & boots because rain showers do last well into Tuesday afternoon! By Tuesday evening, rain will have moved off to just southeast Oklahoma and completely out of our viewing area late in the evening. Rain chances are near 60% north of the Red River. High temperatures in the upper 40s.