Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs collaborated on a touching tribute to Kobe Bryant at the beginning of their game Sunday. Each team dribbled out the 24-second shot clock in remembrance of the No. 24 worn by the retired NBA great, who died in a helicopter crash at age 41. Pascal Siakam scored 35 points to lead the Raptors past the Spurs 110-106 on a day when many players' thoughts were elsewhere. The teams found out about Bryant's death about an hour before tipoff. Spurs assistant coaches Becky Hammon and Tim Duncan were visibly upset during a pregame moment of silence.
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic turned in his ninth triple-double of the season, Jerami Grant scored a season-high 25 points and the Denver Nuggets held off the Houston Rockets 117-110 on a melancholy day as players and fans learned about an hour before the game of the helicopter crash that killed NBA great Kobe Bryant. Jokic finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to help the Nuggets even the season series with Houston at two apiece. The Rockets were without leading scorer James Harden, who sat out with a bruised left thigh. Russell Westbrook scored 32 points.
DENVER (AP) — Houston Rockets star James Harden will miss the game against the Denver Nuggets with a bruised left thigh. This marked the second game Harden has missed this season. He also sat out a loss in New Orleans on Dec. 29. The NBA scoring leader left the game in Minnesota on Friday during the third quarter after taking a knee from Karl-Anthony Towns to his thigh. Although limping, he returned in the fourth. The NBA scoring leader is averaging 36.1 points.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kianna Ray scored 19 points, Jaycee Bradley added 14, and TCU beat No. 25 West Virginia 73-60. Bradley hit two 3-pointers as the Horned Frogs jumped to a 10-2 lead and Ray hit two more in a 13-2 run to close the first quarter and make it 28-9 going into the second. West Virginia used an 11-0 to trim its deficit to 35-28 late in the second quarter but got no closer. The Mountaineers have lost four games in a row. Tynice Martin hit six 3s and scored 24 points for West Virginia.
HOUSTON (AP) — DeJon Jarreau had 12 points and six assists, Fabian White Jr. added 11 points, and No. 25 Houston defeated South Florida 68-49 on Sunday.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Kayla Wells scored 18 points and N'dea Jones added a double-double as No. 15 Texas A&M rolled to a 72-53 victory over Missouri. Wells made 5 of 14 shots from the floor and all six of her free throws for the Aggies (17-3, 5-2 Southeastern Conference), who led 33-22 at halftime and broke the game open with a 22-11 third-quarter run. Aijha Blackwell paced the Tigers (5-15, 2-5) with 18 points and seven rebounds.