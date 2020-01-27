Lawton Community Theatre benefit entertains the audience with local talent

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Members of the Lawton community were serenaded with songs and snacks Sunday afternoon at the Lawton Community Theatre. It was the final day of the benefit, You Can’t Do That at LCT!
Members of the audience sang and clapped for the variety of performances that included songs from The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, and Wicked.
The show was made up of talented performers from Lawton who donated their time and talent to help raise money for the theatre, that money going toward creating the best theatrical experiences for guests and to outreach programs for Lawton youth.
“This is really a gem in our community," said Chance Harmon, managing director at Lawton Community Theatre. "It’s our community theatre. It belongs to the community. We do five shows a year. We also have school outreach programs, and we think it’s very important just to keep us alive, keep our lights on and keep the programming quality for our community.”
“When you’re looking at any community, one thing that helps make it thrive, ultimately, are the arts," said Alberto Rivas, volunteer at LCT. "Those students within the Lawton Public Schools district or whether they’re home schooled, or however you look at it, those are our future, and to invest a little bit into the arts side into them and maybe them explore, if they like acting, or singing, or dancing, whatever it may be, it insures that we’re going to have a successful future because of the arts.”
For more information about the Lawton Community Theatre, visit their website LCTOK.COM.
