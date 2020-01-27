Lawton Community Theatre benefit entertains the audience with local talent

“When you’re looking at any community, one thing that helps make it thrive, ultimately, are the arts," said Alberto Rivas, volunteer at LCT. "Those students within the Lawton Public Schools district or whether they’re home schooled, or however you look at it, those are our future, and to invest a little bit into the arts side into them and maybe them explore, if they like acting, or singing, or dancing, whatever it may be, it insures that we’re going to have a successful future because of the arts.”