Lawton murder suspect pleads guilty in 2018 murder

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A murder suspect in Lawton pleaded guilty on Monday.
Kristian McClendon pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, possession of a sawed-off shotgun and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.
Officers were called to the 1300 block of NW Taft Avenue around 7:15 on the night of September 30, 2018 after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim, Alexander Phillips, dead at the scene.
On October 9, 2018 McClendon was arrested and charged with the murder.
The Comanche County District Attorney’s office has recommended life with the possibility of parole for the murder charge and 10 years on the other two charges. McClendon will be formally sentenced on March 30.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.