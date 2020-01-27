Seven fires spark along stretch of west Lee Blvd.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Around 30 firefighters from four different departments responded to a string of fires on Monday afternoon.
Just after noon the first calls came in for a fire near 70th and Lee Blvd. When crews from Lawton arrived on scene they reported having multiple fires between their location and 82nd Street.
Six crews from Lawton responded to the three fires located along Lee Blvd. east of 82nd Street. One fire burned into a backyard but no damage was reported from the flames.
Meanwhile, brush trucks from Cache, Pecan Creek and Indiahoma responded to more fires along the same stretch of road all the way to Deyo Mission Road. Firefighters were able to corral those flames before they could spread.
Within an hour all of the fires had been stopped and crews were putting the final touches to the stretch of scenes.
Lawton fire officials say the official cause of the fires are not known, but believe someone traveling west on Lee Blvd. were creating sparks which ignited the dry grass.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.