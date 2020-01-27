WFPD identifies victim of city’s first homicide

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has identified the victim in the city’s first homicide of 2020.
The victim has been identified as Carolyn High, 65, of Wichita Falls.
On Sunday, High was found outside a home on Cumberland Ave around 3:45 p.m.
Authorities originally described the incident as suspicious and said there was possible malicious activity. They now confirm it is a homicide investigation.
Crime Stoppers has offered up their First 48 reward for information in this crime. If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers and you could be eligible for up to $3,000 in reward money.
