Birthday celebration for 102-year-old Comanche speaker

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - One of the eldest living Comanche speakers celebrated turning 102 years old Monday night at the Comanche Nation Casino.
Anna Tahmahkera, known by the tribe as “Grandma Ana," was honored with a party at the casino.
She was treated to balloons, a birthday cake and $102 worth of Comanche Credit.
Tahmahkera said she enjoyed the party, and the notoriety her big day has gotten her.
“Right now people see me in the street, you know, ‘Oh I know you,'" she said. "But everybody has really been good to me, they come up to me and they realize that it’s me - and I like that!”
Tahmahkera said her mother passed down the keys to living a long and healthy life, which she plans to pass on to her own kids.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.