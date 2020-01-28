FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: rain ending but chilly temperatures will hold on for the next few days.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Colder temperatures will linger for a few days before warming up this weekend.
Rain will end this evening and a few snowflakes may mix in but no accumulation is expected. Expect gusty north winds, temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Skies will start to break up by morning as lows drop into the mid 20s west and low 30s east to south. Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Another storm-system will move through Texoma on Thursday but only a few spotty showers are expected. Clouds and northeast winds will keep highs in the 40s. Sunshine will return on Saturday as highs jump into the mid 50s. The weekend looks good and highs will climb back into the 60s. Lows in the 30s. The mild temperatures should hold on through Monday ahead of our next cold front.
