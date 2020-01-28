LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
There is fog building into our western and northwestern counties due to increased moisture. This moisture is also starting to develop a few rain showers out to the west and north. Rain activity will only continue to increase the rest of the day. There is a winter weather advisory issued for Beckham county until 6PM this evening. A light dusting of snow is possible which will cause a few slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Other counties along I-40 could see a little slush develop on the roadways, so everyone needs to leave themselves a little extra time to get where they are going this morning. Counties in central Texoma and south of the Red River will be dealing with a cold rain. This system will clear out to the east by 8PM this evening. Winds today will hold out of the north at 20-30mph with gusts into the 40s.
Tomorrow we will dry out with high temperatures barely hitting the lower 50s. The cloud cover will stick around during the morning, but then begin to clear out in the afternoon. Thursday, the clouds are quick to return and so are the rain chances as well. Rain chances remain very low and will be for our western and southwestern counties.
Friday afternoon will start our nice weather and warmer temperature trend. Highs Friday afternoon will be in the mid 50s. Saturday and Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Next week temperatures will start off warm on Monday, but then turn cold by mid week.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.