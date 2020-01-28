There is fog building into our western and northwestern counties due to increased moisture. This moisture is also starting to develop a few rain showers out to the west and north. Rain activity will only continue to increase the rest of the day. There is a winter weather advisory issued for Beckham county until 6PM this evening. A light dusting of snow is possible which will cause a few slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. Other counties along I-40 could see a little slush develop on the roadways, so everyone needs to leave themselves a little extra time to get where they are going this morning. Counties in central Texoma and south of the Red River will be dealing with a cold rain. This system will clear out to the east by 8PM this evening. Winds today will hold out of the north at 20-30mph with gusts into the 40s.