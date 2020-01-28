Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Baylor is No. 1 for a second straight week in an AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll that had no major changes at the top. The Bears stayed well ahead of No. 2 Gonzaga, part of an unchanged top seven for the first time this season. Kansas was third, followed by San Diego State and Florida State to round out the top five. No. 22 LSU, No. 23 Wichita State and No. 24 Penn State were the week's new additions. Texas Tech, Memphis and Arizona fell out of the rankings.