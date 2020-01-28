OSBI investigating officer involved shooting in Stephens County

COMANCHE, Okla. (TNN) - A chase that started in Cotton County overnight ended in the City of Comanche after law enforcement shot the suspects.
Police and deputies tried using spike strips to stop the car east on Highway 53, but the car avoided them by driving into the ditch.
When in the ditch, one of the suspects tried running over deputies with their car.
That’s when officers fired their weapons shooting the suspects.
One of the suspects, a woman was taken to the intensive care unit at Duncan Regional Hospital.
There was also a male suspect, but we don’t know his condition.
No officers were hurt.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.
