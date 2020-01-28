SWOK Legislators preparing for 2020 Session beginning next week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The 2020 Legislative Session kicks off in Oklahoma one week from Monday.
This time last year, SWOK Legislators said the main focus centered around Education Reform.
As lawmakers head to OKC sometime in the next week, they said the focus will be on health care.
“I think the legislature is boxed in with SQ 802. So, either the Legislature or Governor is going to need to act, because if we don’t we will have Medicaid Expansion in our state constitution,” said Rep. Marcus McEntire.
Rep. McEntire said getting something done is crucial, because adding this to the state constitution could create problems with no ability to be flexible.
“If the price gets too high, or some of the rules change at a federal level, we need to be able to pivot,” said Rep. McEntire.
While health care will be in the cross hairs for every lawmaker, Rep. Trey Caldwell said his focus is on Ad Valorem reimbursement.
“Currently in the state of Oklahoma, if you are 100 percent military disabled, you don;t have to pay property tax. We are trying to do a thing where the state will go in and reimburse the counties for a certain percentage of that revenue lost, just make those counties whole, and make sure the exemption is protected,” said Rep. Trey Caldwell.
In the Senate, John Michael Montgomery said his focus is on retirement for people across Oklahoma.
“A lot of times, private sector people don;t have anything offered by their employer at all for retirement, so retirement security is broadly what i’m looking at through legislation I introduced,” said Sen. John Michael Montgomery.
And for Rep. McEntire, he's sticking with the theme of Health Care, by working with doctors and health care providers to eliminate surprise billing.
“Pretty quick, we will be running a law to prohibit the practice of surprise building, and hold any enrollee harmless from it,” said Rep. McEntire.
Session will formally start after Governor Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address scheduled for Monday February 3rd.
