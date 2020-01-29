FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: another cold day tomorrow but we can look forward to a warmer weekend.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A nice warming trend will develop this weekend.
Mostly cloudy and chilly this evening through tonight. Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s by 9PM and upper 20s to low 30s by morning. A quick-moving storm system will produce overcast skies tomorrow and perhaps a few sprinkles. Highs will only be in the low to mid 40s but winds will be light and shift to the south later in the day.
Expect increasing sunshine on Friday with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s. South to southwest winds will develop this weekend and team up with lots of sunshine to give high temperatures a boost well into the 60s. Some locations may even hit the 70s, especially on Sunday. Clouds will move in on Monday ahead of a strong cold front but it will be another mild day in the 60s to low 70s. North winds will arrive Monday night and Tuesday will be much colder with highs only in the 40s. As of right now, rain chances will remain low with this front.
