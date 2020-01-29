LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It is a cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. Make sure your bundled up before heading out the door. Cloud cover from last night is slowly moving east, and that will allow some sunshine for this afternoon. High temperatures today will only top out in the mid to upper 40s.
The partly cloudy skies won't last long, as more clouds move in along with a few lower end rain chances. High temperatures tomorrow will only be in the lower 40s. Rain chances will develop, primarily in southern Texoma, anytime after 2PM. Isolated light rain and drizzle should stay south of the Red River through most of the evening.
Friday will start our stretch of warm and beautiful weather. High temperatures Friday afternoon will be in the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-15mph adding in a nice little breeze.
Saturday and Sunday high temperatures will jump into the mid to upper 60s and lower 70s. Lots of sunshine will hold through the week, giving you the chance to get out and enjoy the weather.
Next week will start off on warm note with most place in the upper 60s, but that will change quickly as another cold front sweeps in out of the north. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 40s. Winds on both days will be very strong out of the north at 20-30mph.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
