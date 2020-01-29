High speed chase leads to officer involved shooting in Comanche

“As the vehicle approached the city of Comanche, approximately two miles west of the down town area of Comanche, stop sticks was deployed by Comanche Police in attempt to stop the vehicle that was driving in excess of 100 MPH," said Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney. "The vehicle swerved to avoid the stop sticks, almost striking the officer who put the stop sticks in the road, and at that time collided with the bar ditch and a stop sign located in that intersection.”