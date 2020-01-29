Homicide being investigated in SW Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating a homicide on the city’s southwest side.
According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of SW C Avenue for a person not breathing. Police say family members found the victim inside the home before calling 911.
Police say it is unknown what took place leading to the death but multiple people were transported to the police station for interviews.
If you have any information about this case, contact Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma at 580-355-INFO.
