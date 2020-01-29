LPS celebrates 100th day of school

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Public Schools celebrated 100 days of school Tuesday.
Students at Washington Elementary dressed like they were 100 years old, and the younger students counted all the way to 100.
There were also several activities for the kids to enjoy throughout the school day.
The principal at Washington says the 100th day of school shows just how much the kids have progressed in the year.
“When kids come, there is a lot of apprehension at the start of the school year. A new school year, what’s it going to be like? By this time in the year, they know their teacher, they know their classmates, they know expectations, so we can celebrate the things they have learned thus far this year," said Ella Snavely, principal of Washington Elementary School.
Washington wasn’t the only school to get in on the festivities, as schools across the district also took part.
