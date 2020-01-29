Okla. couple sentenced for distributing meth for Universal Aryan Brotherhood

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - An Oklahoma couple was sentenced Tuesday for their roles in distributing meth on behalf of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood in prison.
In September, Micah and Travis Wascher of Canute both pleaded guilty to intent to distribute.
The two were correctional officers at a Sayre prison at the time of the crimes. Authorities say in 2018 Micah began smuggling meth and cell phones to imprisoned UAB members in exchange for money and narcotics.
She also transferred and managed drug money through various payment methods like Green Dot cards and PayPal.
In early 2019, she got her husband Travis involved in the smuggling scheme.
Micah was sentenced to 8 years prison time, while Travis was given 30 months for his involvement.
