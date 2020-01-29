Performing Arts Center being built at Elgin Public Schools

ELGIN, Okla. (TNN) -Elgin Public Schools are still in the middle of completing projects paid for for by a 2017 school bond.
Ground work for the Performing Arts Center was completed back in fall of 2019 and shortly after that walls began to go up. Construction workers are now beginning to shift to the inside.
Construction at Elgin Public Schools is going on almost two years. The current project a 27,000 square foot Performing Arts Center.
“Just professionally done. Auditorium seating so that there is great seating everywhere, and of course we have a great band and vocal musical programs, just looking for that fine arts program, so really enjoy the fine arts center,” said Superintendent, Nate Meraz.
Band Director, Mike Palmer said they have been anticipating this project for about three years. He said they need a larger space for their growing band.
“As we have grown, having this is really going to help us put on some good performances and the kids a place to give that level of professional experiences so they can feel good about where they are performing at," said Palmer.
Elgin’s band has about 250 members which include grades 6th through 12th. They currently perform in the gymnasium.
“The gym is not equipped with stage lighting. Some of the sound equipment that we use is portable sound equipment, and so this would be more house equipment which would help us quite a bit," said Palmer.
The Performing Arts Center is just one of multiple projects passed by the 2017 school bond. Superintendent Meraz said it was a $36.9 million bond.
“We did the field house. We did grand stands at the football stadium. We’ve done a new AG Technology Center building. Then we did classroom renovations, and new classroom construction with safe rooms at the high school and middle school," said Meraz.
The Performing Arts Center is expected to be completed by December of this year. Meraz said none of this would’ve been possible without the community’s support.
