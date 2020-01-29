Suspects shot by officers after two county chase identified

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The two suspects who were shot after authorities from Cotton and Stephens County were involved in a chase through both counties have been identified.
Ila Coombs and Ronald Coleman Jr. have been identified as the suspects in the incident.
Coombs was driving the vehicle which was seen on dash cam video nearly striking multiple deputies and officers as the pair tried to escape. The vehicle they were driving was reportedly stolen out of New Mexico.
The duo is being held on complaints of grand larceny, eluding police and assault with a dangerous weapon on a police officer. Their formal arraignment in Cotton County is scheduled for January 30.
They could also face an assault with a deadly weapon charge in Stephens County.
Coleman also had an active warrant out of Comanche County for grand larceny from October 2019.
The OSBI is continuing to investigate the shooting and will report their findings to the local District Attorney’s office once the investigation is complete.
