Testimony begins in Delante Lawrence murder trial

One of those men was Antonio Marroquin, who testified the shooting happened at the home of his uncle, Al Marroquin. He said he was at the house talking to his uncle, who told him his marijuana dealer was coming over. Antonio said he asked his uncle if he could also buy weed from that guy, who he identified as "T". He said he did not know who he was, though he said today he later learned that "T" was Lawrence. He testified when Lawrence was on his way, he Facetimed his friends, including La’Munt Pickens - Hawkins, and told them to come over and smoke with them.