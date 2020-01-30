Cameron reaches record number of concurrently enrolled students

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cameron University reached a record number of concurrently enrolled students last semester, and this semester may set another record.
Officials with Cameron say 324 high school juniors and seniors enrolled in 1,818 credit hours last semester.
For the spring, there are 321 students enrolled in 1,778 credit hours.
That means the concurrent enrollment program is on track for just under 3,600 credit hours for the 2019 to 2020 school year.
That is a more than 15% increase from last school year.
