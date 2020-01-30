FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: Spring-like this weekend but a strong cold front will bring us back to reality next week.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A big warm-up will take shape into early next week ahead of a strong cold front.
Cloudy this evening, then clouds will slowly break up later tonight. Temperatures in the mid to upper 30s this evening and near 30 by daybreak. Increasing sunshine tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s. Northwest winds will pick up a bit between 10-20 mph.
The weekend looks great for outdoor plans as a ridge develops in the Southern Plains. South winds will increase, helping warm temperatures into the mid 60s Saturday and 70 by Sunday. Monday will be windy but very warm with highs in the low 70s and partly cloudy skies. A strong cold front is expected to move in Monday night or Tuesday morning and temperatures will fall into the 40s by Tuesday afternoon. Expect north winds of 20-30 mph with higher gusts. The chilly weather will linger through at least Thursday as highs stay in the 40s and lows drop into the 20s.
There is a low chance of some rain or snow showers Tuesday or Wednesday of next week and we will keep an eye on that potential.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
