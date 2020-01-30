FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: Spring-like this weekend but a strong cold front will bring us back to reality next week.

The weekend looks great for outdoor plans as a ridge develops in the Southern Plains. South winds will increase, helping warm temperatures into the mid 60s Saturday and 70 by Sunday. Monday will be windy but very warm with highs in the low 70s and partly cloudy skies. A strong cold front is expected to move in Monday night or Tuesday morning and temperatures will fall into the 40s by Tuesday afternoon. Expect north winds of 20-30 mph with higher gusts. The chilly weather will linger through at least Thursday as highs stay in the 40s and lows drop into the 20s.