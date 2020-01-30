LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
good morning! Today is looking to be another cold and chilly day! A quick-moving storm system will produce overcast skies for today and perhaps a few sprinkles throughout most of the day. Highs will only be in the low to mid 40s but winds will be light and shift to the south between 12PM-4PM this afternoon.
Tomorrow morning, temperatures will be in the low 30s with partly cloudy skies. Those clouds will taper off throughout the day on Friday, so by the afternoon we’re trending mostly sunny. Despite northwest winds at 10 to 20mph, temperatures will rise into the mid 50s. The warm weather returns for a portion of the weekend too! The combination of southwest winds and mostly sunny conditions will boost temperatures on Saturday in the mid 60s and the low 70s for Sunday’s highs.
Clouds will move in on Monday ahead of a strong cold front but it will be another mild day in the low 70s. Winds will shift from the south then to the north at 20 to 30mph with gusts at time near 40mph.
Those northwest winds stay with us through Tuesday and we’re seeing much colder conditions. Highs only in the 40s! As of right now, rain chances will remain low, for Monady & Tuesday, with this front but the exact evolution of this system is still a little unclear being this far out.
Clouds will decrease heading into Wednesday but the cold sticks around with highs in the mid 40s on Wednesday.
Have a great day!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.