Tomorrow morning, temperatures will be in the low 30s with partly cloudy skies. Those clouds will taper off throughout the day on Friday, so by the afternoon we’re trending mostly sunny. Despite northwest winds at 10 to 20mph, temperatures will rise into the mid 50s. The warm weather returns for a portion of the weekend too! The combination of southwest winds and mostly sunny conditions will boost temperatures on Saturday in the mid 60s and the low 70s for Sunday’s highs.