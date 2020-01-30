Law enforcement testifies in Delonte Lawrence murder trial

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Wednesday, nine witnesses took the stand in the murder trial of Delante Lawrence.
Lawrence is facing 10 charges, including first-degree murder, for shooting and killing La’Munt Pickens – Hawkins at a Lawton apartment back in April of 2018.
Jurors heard from several Lawton Police officers who responded on the night of the shooting. One of those officers testified that before La’Munt died, he told him that the shooter was “Vontae’s brother.” That information proved crucial for the testimony of a member of the gang unit with LPD who walked jurors through the car chase and explained how Devonte Lawrence had become a suspect. He testified that back in 2017, La’Munt was shot during a different incident. He said at that time, the main suspect accused of shooting him was Devonte Lawrence. The gang unit officer said when he arrived at the hospital for the April 2018 shooting and found out La’Munt was the victim, he immediately remembered that Devonte Lawrence was a suspect a year before.
That, along with La’Munt telling police it was Vontae’s brother, led them to Delante Lawrence. That information led them to Lawrence’s house, where the officer says eventually a car pulled up, a man got out, went inside and came out in different clothes. They later pulled that car over and found that Delante Lawrence was the driver.
The officer said Lawrence sped off, starting a chase around Lawton. At one point, two passengers in that vehicle jumped out of the car to escape. One of those two passengers testified today that they had no idea what was going on but jumped out of the car as it was going between 60 and 70 miles per hour because they were scared.
Jurors also heard from the lead crime scene detective on the case. He walked jurors through pictures he took at the crime scene. One of those pictures was of the hoodie that La’Munt was wearing at the time he was shot. The officer testified that the hoodie had a lot of gunpowder on it, which says that when the gun was fired at La’Munt, it was within three feet of him.
