Law enforcement testifies in Delonte Lawrence murder trial

Jurors heard from several Lawton Police officers who responded on the night of the shooting. One of those officers testified that before La’Munt died, he told him that the shooter was “Vontae’s brother.” That information proved crucial for the testimony of a member of the gang unit with LPD who walked jurors through the car chase and explained how Devonte Lawrence had become a suspect. He testified that back in 2017, La’Munt was shot during a different incident. He said at that time, the main suspect accused of shooting him was Devonte Lawrence. The gang unit officer said when he arrived at the hospital for the April 2018 shooting and found out La’Munt was the victim, he immediately remembered that Devonte Lawrence was a suspect a year before.