Lawton students compete in district-wide spelling bee

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Kids from across Lawton Public Schools took part in a district-wide spelling bee.
It was at Central Middle School, with kids from 4th through 8th grade taking part.
Schools started having their individual spelling bees back in November, and the first and second place winners from each school took part in Wednesday’s contest, with friends and family in the audience.
“I am just excited that we have kids and families here, school principals, teachers, some times classmates that attend to cheer their classmates or children on," said Sharon Havron, assistant director of elementary education.
Wednesday’s winners were Austin Bartek from Eisenhower Middle School and Austin Davis from Pat Henry.
They’ll now go on to the state spelling bee competition.
