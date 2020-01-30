LPD investigates cause, timeline in third homicide of 2020

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police Department confirmed the third homicide of the year Wednesday afternoon.
It happened at a home near 25th and C.
At around 8 Wednesday morning, family members of the homicide victim stopped by the house, and found her unresponsive. That’s when they contacted Lawton Police.
“We are working this suspicious death as a homicide, we are going to fully investigate it, get details and see what we can get from the family members who responded,” said Sgt. Timothy Jenkins.
With the family finding her inside, Sgt. Jenkins said an important piece of this lies in the time frame, but Police are still working to determine how long her body had been there.
“Hopefully that will come out during the investigation, just how long she has been here, or when the last time family heard from her,” said Sgt. Jenkins.
One of her neighbors said she last recalls seeing her a few days ago, which is unusual, because she sees her coming and going frequently.
“I want to say two or three days ago, when she pulled in her driveway. It’s like she went to work everyday or something, she wasn’t always there,”said Diane Burns.
Burns said while she didn’t know her well, they still had some interaction, and this death, especially happening next door is shocking.
“Just waving at each other, she’d see the dogs and say aww that’s cute. I’m sad for her,” said Burns.
Sgt. Jenkins said officers will continue to monitor the area, and will try to speak with as many people who may know something, in hopes of solving this case as quickly as possible.
s“That’s going to be part of the process as well, talking with family, friends, neighbors, anyone in the area, or anyone who frequents the area. Then hopefully, if someone did see something, or drive by and they can give us some pertinent details, we’ll get those as well," said Sgt. Jenkins
If you have any information that could help LPD solve this case, contact Crimestoppers at 580-355-INFO.
