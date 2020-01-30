Man charged in shooting at Lawton apartments

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The suspect in a Lawton shooting made his initial appearance before a judge Thursday.
Antoni Frinkley was arrested for a shooting that happened at the Bristol Apartments on SW B Ave last Saturday night.
Frinkley was charged with Assault and Battery with Deadly Weapon.
According to court documents, police responded to the apartment complex around 11:30 p.m. They saw a man with gunshot wounds and offered first aid.
A woman police say is the ex-wife of the victim says Frinkley was her current boyfriend.
She told police she saw Frinkley’s car pull into the parking lot, then saw Frinkley get out of the car and shoot the victim, who was standing in the parking lot.
Frinkley is set to be back in court in late February. He is being held on a $100,000 bond. He could be facing up to life in prison.
