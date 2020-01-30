Man found guilty for 2018 Lawton shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man was found guilty Wednesday for an October 2018 shooting in Lawton.
David Jackson, Junior was found guilty of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
The jury recommended 25 years in prison on the charges of discharging and possession of a firearm, while they recommended a life sentence for the assault and battery charge.
Investigators say Jackson opened fire while in his side of a duplex, and hit the woman next door in the hand.
Formal sentencing is set for this Friday.
