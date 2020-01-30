Tipton Public Schools to build $1.8 million Ag building thanks to bond

TIPTON, Okla. (TNN) - Tipton Public Schools has some very exciting news... They are getting a $1.8 million Ag building.
“We’ve got one of the best Ag programs in this part of the state, and this is just going to allow us to go that much further,” said Tipton Public Schools Superintendent Steve Glenn.
The new Ag building will be 5000 square feet, with 2500 of it going to the shop, and the other 2500 for the offices, classroom, food science area and production studio.
“In the past what we’ve had to do, we’ve got our ag classroom in one area and our production studio is in another room, and then our food service program is in another room" said Superintendent Glenn. "So we’ve had to utilize three rooms to get that whole program, and this is going to tie it all together.”
The new facility will be built to promote safety and education.
“We’ll have a thermostatically controlled shop, ventilation system that is superb, and so those kids can weld in the shop and be safe back there,” said Tim White, Ag education instructor at Tipton Public Schools. “That’s one of the key things to this, but then we’ve included the live streaming, the Ag communications component in the past five years, and so that’ll also be positioned inside this facility along with a food science lab. So branching out into that system of Ag education and that advocacy that continues to be very important in this world that we live in today.”
Superintendent Glenn said this bond is just the latest token of support from the Tipton community.
“It’s amazing what this community has done for us over the past years," said Superintendent Glenn. "This is our sixth bond issue in the past 25 years. Anytime we’ve needed something they’ve come out for us and helped us out and done everything they can to support us. It’s a great relationship between the school system and the community. We know one is not good without the other, so we work together on just about everything there is.”
There will be a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday at 5:30 p.m. for the new Tipton Ag Building.
Superintendent Glenn said the building should be ready to use by next school year.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.