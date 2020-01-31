FIRST ALERT 7 FORECAST: February starts with Spring-like temperatures but Winter is not done yet.

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Very warm temperatures this weekend will give way to a strong cold front on Tuesday.
Skies will remain clear this evening into tonight with lows in the upper 20s. A beautiful start to the month and weekend is on tap as highs reach the low to mid 60s tomorrow under sunny skies. Sunday will be even warmer despite more clouds and strong southwest winds. Highs in the low 70s.
We’ll be just ahead of the cold front on Monday and another mild day is expected. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s. South winds will shift to the north Monday night into Tuesday morning and temperatures will fall from the 50s into the 40s by Tuesday afternoon. Isolated rain showers are possible.
By Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the air may be cold enough for a little snow or mix in parts of Texoma. The details are uncertain at this time but light accumulation will be possible. Wednesday will stay chilly with highs in the low 40s. Temperatures will slowly warm back into the 50s by next Friday.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.