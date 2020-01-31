For the weekend, it’s looking great for any outdoor activities on both Saturday and Sunday too (but let’s face it, most of us will be inside on Sunday getting ready for the Super Bowl). A ridge of high pressure develops in the Southern Plains thus allowing for south winds to enter into Texoma. This will help temperatures warm into the mid 60s on Saturday and near 70° by Sunday! Saturday will be the sunniest day of them all and while Sunday will start off clear, clouds will being to increase throughout the day. Monday will be windy but very warm with highs in the low 70s and partly cloudy skies. During the day on Monday, our next cold front scoots closer to the viewing area but we won’t see the colder air mass pass by our region until Tuesday morning. While Tuesday will start off mild, temperatures will fall throughout the day, falling into the 40s by the afternoon. Expect north winds of 20-30 mph with higher gusts. The chilly weather will linger through at least Thursday as highs stay in the 40s and lows drop into the 20s.