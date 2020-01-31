Humane Society of Lawton looking for foster families

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Humane Society of Lawton is asking the community’s help in fostering animals.
Right now, a Lawton family is caring for a 6-9 month old border collie who was dumped on the side of road.
The border collie, who now goes by Betsy is just one of many dogs or cats who are found sick, injured, or with gun shot wounds. The Humane Society is a foster based Rescue that operates strictly on donations.
They do not have a facility to house the animals, so they rely heavily on foster families. Foster families are currently housing many animals who need medical treatment.
This limits the amount of dogs and cats the Humane Society can take because they don’t have enough fosters, or healthy animals that are ready to be adopted just yet.
“We would love to take every dog whether it’s off the streets, or someone can’t life happens we understand. Sometimes you have to find a new home for your dog. We would love to be able to do that, but unfortunately our limit is who has availability," said Foster, Kristen Henry.
“The animals need us, the community needs us. There’s no reason for an animal to be dumped out in the country or shot and left. It’s not necessary. There’s no reason to dump a dog on the street. There’s options, outlets, reaching out is easy, it’s a phone call," said Brandi Taylor
