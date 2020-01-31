Local rancher donates over 400 pounds of beef to Ronald McDonald House Charity

FAXON, Okla. (TNN) - A local rancher donated 450 pounds of beef to the Ronald McDonald House Charity in Tulsa this week.
As you can see, the freezer is full!
The Ronald McDonald House Charity helps families with sick children stay together and near medical care they need.
Jeremy Kinder is a board member of the Tri-County Cattlemen's Association.
He said the donation was a team effort.
Keagan Hoon of the central high area took the steer to the processing center in Welch.
And the Tri-County Cattlemen’s Association donated the cost of processing.
