UPDATE: Suspect in Lawton homicide arrested

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An Oklahoma City man charged in the death of Kindra Blevins has been taken into custody.
Aaron Purdy, 25, was arrested in Comanche County, hours after an arrest warrant was issued.
Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said the man tried to set himself on fire near Walters, but instead took off his shirt and drove north.
He says Purdy passed a Chattanooga police officer, who ended up stopping and arresting him.
According to court documents, Blevins was found in her home on Jan. 29 with several stab wounds among other injuries. Investigators developed Purdy as a suspect throughout the course of their investigation.
Documents say that Purdy allegedly texted a family member of Blevins on Friday morning saying he had been at her house on the night of the murder. He claimed he was drunk and high and had become angry with Blevins.
In the text, he allegedly admitted to stabbing Blevins twice before passing out and waking up later in Blevins’ home. He allegedly said he knows he was responsible for what happened to Blevins.
This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.
