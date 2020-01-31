Part of Altus’ Main Street will be closed starting Monday

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus residents may need to adjust their travel plans due to a upcoming road closure.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says Main St./U.S. 283 will be closed at the railroad crossing just north of Old Mill Road starting Monday, Feb. 3 at 8 a.m. and will remained closed until Friday, Feb. 9 at 5 p.m.
ODOT says BNSF Railroad will be do rail crossing repairs during the closing.
Detour signs will be posted or drivers will need to find an alternate route.
