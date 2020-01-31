Possible Okla. Coronavirus patients test negative

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health says test results have come back on two people who showed possible signs of the Coronavirus.
The two people have tested negative for the virus.
Both people had recently returned from the Wuhan Province in China where the virus has sickened thousands and killed over 200.
Six cases have been confirmed in the United States.
“We appreciate the work of the OSDH Acute Disease Service and the CDC for working quickly to confirm there are no cases of the Novel Coronavirus in our state,” said OSDH Commissioner of Health Gary Cox. “The public should be assured that OSDH will continue monitoring and engaging the multidisciplinary coordinated response team which is formulating response plans as the situation evolves and stands ready to protect Oklahomans.”
Transmission of the virus is likely occurring from droplet spray which happens when humans cough or sneeze.
Due to privacy laws, the state health department never revealed where the possible cases were located in the state.
