Proposed re-zoning near 82nd sparks frustration from people living nearby

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -"My problem is with the buffer zone not being big enough."
That was just one of the concerns voiced by people living in Lawton’s Wyatt Village Development, after the City Planning Commission approved re-zoning two parcels of land near 82nd, between Gore and Lee Blvd.
In an attempt to get land ready for industrial development, LEDC is working to re-zone, and purchase two parcels of land in West Lawton.
Currently, those are zoned as agricultural, and residential.
“This gives us an opportunity to utilize this land, get this land made shovel ready,” said Ron Nance, the LEDC Chairman.
Despite lengthy discussion, the planning commission did approve the LEDC application...now it’s about minimizing frustration from people living there, who are frustrated about heavy industry inching towards their property line.
“We already suggested, and suggested from the beginning a 300 foot buffer zone. We are going to try and move them towards the west end, which is almost a mile from all the residents in the area,” said Nance.
Sean Fortenbaugh, the councilman over this area saidys he spoke with dozens of Wyatt Village residents, who all shared their frustrations with this change, including that buffer zone not being big enough, or major industry devaluing their properties.
“We need the industrial development, Lawton is dying right now, it needs these jobs, but we have to balance that with the people who live here, pay property taxes, support this town, and keep it running,” said Ward 6 Councilman Sean Fortenbaugh.
City Planner Richard Rogalski said he understands the neighborhood frustration, but this area provides exactly what potential businesses are looking for.
“The access will generally, until Gore Blvd is extended, come off Good Year Blvd and onto the property. What’s important here is the access to rail, and the access to road," said Rogalski.
While access to roads is important for industry, another issue brought up by these Wyatt Village residents is the potential noise brought on by more trucks.
Nance said a recent transportation study done by LEDC could provide the solution.
“One thing that came up during that would be to four lane Gore Blvd all the way from 82nd to 112th street,” said Nance.
Rogalski, who also serves on Lawton Economic Development Authority said the city’s focus is growth, and big industry making Lawton home is the best way to ensure it.
“We are doing everything we can, with the TIF districts, and even the CIP, to try and say no, we are tipping towards the good, tipping towards growth, towards a better Lawton," said Rogalski.
For the zones to be officially changed, they will need to be approved for a second time, by city council.
That will be on the council agenda February 11th.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.