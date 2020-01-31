Suspect in officer-involved shooting transferred from Cotton to Stephens Co.

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - One of the two suspects in an officer-involved shooting from earlier this week has been transferred from Cotton to Stephens County.
Ronald Coleman, Junior is in Stephens County Jail for concealing stolen property.
The Stephens County Sheriff says he and Ila Coombs were involved in a chase earlier this week that resulted in officers firing shots at their car.
Ila Coombs is still in a hospital, and faces charges of attempting to elude officers, assault with a dangerous weapon likely to produce death and larceny of a motor vehicle.
That chase started in Cotton County and ended in the town of Comanche early Tuesday morning.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.