Testimony concludes in Delante Lawrence murder trial

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Testimony has now concluded in the murder trial of Delante Lawrence and Thursday, jurors actually heard from Lawrence for the first time.
Lawrence is charged with killing La’Munt Pickens - Hawkins in Lawton back in April of 2018. Lawrence did not testify but jurors spent several hours listening to his interview with police where he told his version of what happened.
In his interview, a very emotional Lawrence told police he went to the house of Al Marroquin simply to sell him marijuana. He said while he was there, people he didn’t know began showing up and talking to him and it made him worried, saying he thought he was being set up to be robbed.
He said eventually, two people came inside the house, one of them being Pickens – Hawkins. We heard testimony earlier this week that there were problems between Pickens – Hawkins and Lawrence’s brother, Devonte. The other was a person identified as “Too Cold.” Lawrence said as “Too Cold” walked in, he was smiling and staring at him. He said he could see “Too Cold” holding a gun. Lawrence said “Too Cold” pointed the gun at him and fired it, but the gun just clicked and didn’t shoot.
That’s when he said Pickens – Hawkins took his gun out, prompting Lawrence to take his gun out to try to escape. He said he fired one shot into the ground because he didn’t want to shoot anybody, saying he just wanted to leave. Lawrence said as he was trying to leave, Al Marroquin came up grabbed his gun and tried to calm him down and take the gun. During that altercation, Marroquin was shot in the stomach. After that happened, Lawrence told police he ran out of the house and that someone shot at him outside as he was running away.
During his interview with detectives, Lawrence also told them where the gun he used was located and ended up taking officers to the gun.
In the same interview, Lawrence also offered his explanation for other charges he’s facing, such as for resisting arrest and for leading police on a high-speed chase. He said he led police on a chase because of his interaction with the officer who pulled him over. Lawrence said he thought it was a routine traffic stop until the officer opened his car door and grabbed his arm, trying to pull him out of the car. Lawrence said the officer wouldn’t tell him why he was being arrested, which scared him and caused him to run.
He offered the same explanation for why he resisted arrest the following day, saying he was stopped while walking on the side of the road. He said the officer would not tell him why he was stopped, which is why he gave a fake name and resisted.
Testimony wrapped up about 4:00 p.m. Thursday as the state called their final witness and the defense chose to call no witnesses. Jury instructions and closing arguments will happen first thing Friday morning and then the case will be handed over to the jury.
