Together OK holding Lawton watch party for State of State address

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The 2020 legislative session is set to begin after Governor Stitt delivers his State of the State address, and you’re invited to a special viewing of the speech.
Together OK is holding a Watch Party event for the State of the State. Lunch will be provided as a livestream of the speech is played, with a community discussion following the stream.
“It’s a great conversation, and breaking off towards holding our elected officials more accountable towards the will of the people,” said event organizer Jacobi Crowley. “It gives us a clear understanding, a clear vision, of where he wants the path of the state to go, as well as where his interests and concerns are towards the state in 2020.”
The watch party will start at noon and will be at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lawton.
The event is free and open to the public.
